52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Watchdog Finds Little Evidence Supermarkets' Loyalty Prices Mislead Shoppers

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Watchdog Finds Little Evidence Supermarkets' Loyalty Prices Mislead Shoppers

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday its ongoing review of supermarket loyalty prices was unlikely to identify widespread evidence of promotions that mislead shoppers.

Loyalty schemes have proved hugely successful for the UK's biggest supermarkets, offering significantly lower prices for members. The vast majority of customers now use the schemes and an increasing number of products are covered by them.

Loyalty Scheme

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a review in January to consider the impact on shoppers of the loyalty scheme pricing used by many UK supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's, which offers cheaper prices only to loyalty card members.

It said a full report on its findings would be published in November.

Watchdog

The watchdog considered whether there are pricing practices that indicate the non-loyalty, or non-member, price may have been artificially inflated to make the loyalty price appear misleadingly attractive.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looked at what happens to prices before, during, and after a product goes onto a loyalty price promotion.

Analysis

'Our analysis – involving tens of thousands of loyalty price promotions – is  ongoing, but the results to date suggest we are unlikely to identify widespread evidence of loyalty promotions that mislead shoppers in this way,' the CMA said.

But the regulator said it had seen examples of retailers alternating between so-called "was /now" promotions available to all shoppers and loyalty price promotions.

'This raises questions as to what the ‘regular’ price is for the product and therefore whether the claim saving for the ‘was /now’ promotion is genuine,' the CMA said, adding it was looking further into this issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK Households

Over 22 million UK households have a Tesco Clubcard and over 80% of Tesco's UK sales involve them.

Tesco, which has a 27.7% share of the UK grocery market, currently offers over 8,000 Clubcard Prices deals each week, while Sainsbury's, which has a 15.3% share, has rolled out Nectar Prices to about 7,000 products.

Shares in Tesco and Sainsbury's were both up 0.2% in early trading.

Food Prices

Last year, the CMA ruled that Britain's high food price inflation had not been driven by weak retail competition, vindicating supermarkets' rejection of claims they had profiteered during a cost of living crisis.

Separately on Friday, the CMA said UK drivers were still paying too much for road fuel.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Streamlines Romanian Operations Through Merger
Carrefour Streamlines Romanian Operations Through Merger
2
Retail

Groupe Casino Renews Partnership With TotalEnergies In France
Groupe Casino Renews Partnership With TotalEnergies In France
3
Retail

Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
Colorado Judge Temporarily Halts Kroger-Albertsons Merger: Report
4
Retail

Loblaw Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Soft Household Items Demand
Loblaw Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Soft Household Items Demand

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com