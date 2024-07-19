UK's Co-op Launches Franchise Store With EG On The Move

Co-op UK has opened a store in Doncaster as part of a new franchise agreement with the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

The forecourt and store offer various facilities such as electric vehicle charging; an ATM; a Starbucks self-serving coffee machine; Paypoint; an in-store bakery and a hot food counter, the company added.

Shoppers will also find fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas, and free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The new store in Ogden Road, Doncaster, is part of Co-op’s plans to expand its franchise network and the first of the seven initial trial stores across the UK with EG On The Move.

More Value For Customers

Martin Rogers, director of franchise development at Co-op, said, “We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector.

”We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”

The retailer will also introduce online home delivery of groceries via Deliveroo from the store.

Store manager, Joshua Kershaw, stated, “We are really enjoying welcoming our members and customers into their Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.

“The store also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Local Products

Co-op has pledged to support UK farmers, growers and suppliers by offering 100% British own-brand fresh and frozen meat and poultry, as well as ready meals, pies and fresh sandwiches.

Zuber Issa, CEO of EG On The Move, added, “Following on from this seven-store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network.

“[...] This partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”

The store also has a soft plastic recycle unit to allow shoppers to recycle ‘soft plastics’, including crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yoghurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

The initiative will ensure that all own-brand food packaging at Co-op is recyclable, either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.