UK's Co-op Names New Independent Non-Executive Directors

UK retailer Co-op has confirmed the appointments of Wais Shaifta and Lord Simon Woolley as independent non-executive directors to its board.

Shaifta brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation, and currently, servies as an independent non-executive director at Reach plc, Snappy Shopper and the Gym Group, where he chairs the remuneration and sustainability committees.

He has previously held senior leadership roles at Push Doctor, Just Eat and Treatwell.

His background underscores a broad understanding of the critical role technology plays in modern business operations.

Lord Simon Woolley is a prominent political and equalities activist who currently serves as principal of Homerton College, Cambridge, and deputy vice-chancellor at Cambridge University.

He co-founded Operation Black Vote, served as an equality and human rights commissioner, and led the UK Government’s Race Disparity Unit.

His advisory roles, including his work with The King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, further highlight his attachment to promoting equality and public service.

Who Leaves: Lord Victor Adebowale, Rahul Powar

These appointments align with the forthcoming departures of Lord Victor Adebowale and Rahul Powar.

Lord Victor Adebowale is set to step down after nine years on the board, having reached the maximum term, while Rahul Powar is leaving due to personal reasons after over six years of service.

Chair of Co-op UK, Debbie White, welcomed Shaifta and Woolley and stated, “Both directors bring considerable skills and expertise to the board at an exciting time as the Co-op focuses on growing its businesses to deliver even more value to its member-owners.”

