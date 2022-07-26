Unilever First-Half Results – What The Analysts Said

Unilever has reported a 8.1% increase in sales in the first half of its financial year, driven by price increases – in the second quarter, prices for its products were 11.2% higher, which had some negative impact on volumes, the company said.

“Unilever has delivered a first half performance which builds on our momentum of 2021, despite the challenges of high inflation and slower global growth," chief executive Alan Jope commented.

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.

Russ Mould, AJ Bell

“It is early days but perhaps the Nelson Peltz effect is already at play at consumer goods giant Unilever. The billionaire activist was only added to the board a matter of months ago but already Unilever seems to be getting a better hearing from the market.

“Just as in the first three months of the year, the trend for rising prices to be met by falling volumes has continued.

“Consumers trading down to cheaper alternatives is an obvious risk for Unilever but, rather than trying to compete on price, the company is better off protecting itself from inflationary pressures by testing its pricing power.

“In fairness, the volume declines weren’t too alarming, suggesting its brands retain their hold over shoppers for now. Longer term, protecting the integrity of these brands by not compromising on quality to reduce costs is important.

“With Peltz on board, investors may have more confidence in a pretty bloated Unilever slimming down. This could streamline decision making and allow Unilever to be the best version of itself – and it certainly has some attributes which make it stand out including a strong footprint in emerging markets and decent returns on capital.”

Charlie Huggins, Wealth Club

"Today's results from Unilever, the maker of Marmite, Magnums and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, look ok under the circumstances. Inflation remains very high and this is putting pressure on input costs. In response, Unilever has continued to raise prices which inevitably is having an impact on volumes. In fact, volumes fell across every category and region in the second quarter, albeit investors may take some encouragement from the fact that the volume declines were relatively modest. Margins remain under pressure, but the outlook at least hasn't worsened, with full year margin expectations maintained.

"Unfortunately, one solid quarter doesn't change the fact that Unilever is facing some major challenges right now, many self-inflicted. Arguably the biggest is management credibility. Unilever’s board and management have not covered themselves in glory over the last five years. The recent arrival of activist investor, Nelson Peltz, on the board is another sign all isn’t well and could be seen as the last throw of the dice to get shareholders back on side.

"Unilever’s basic problem is that it’s too big, with over 400 brands sold into more than 190 countries. It also has 149,000 people worldwide, including 6,000 in the UK and Ireland although it did cut 1,500 managerial jobs earlier in 2022, as part of a massive shake up aiming for a new, simpler organisation structure.

"While size brings certain advantages, it can also act as a massive anchor. It makes Unilever much less agile and entrepreneurial than smaller competitors. The company admits this itself and knows it needs to speed up decision making. But it’s always going to be very hard for a company of Unilever’s size to match the speed of smaller peers. In a world that’s changing so quickly, that’s a risk. It also means opportunities for growth are likely to be missed."

Barclays European Food Retail Equity Research

"Underlying 1H EBIT margin was a beat and were down 180 bps YoY to 17.0% vs. consensus down 240bps and BARC down 290bps. Gross margins were down 210bps and marketing spend up 40bps, and even overheads were up 10bps. EPS of €1.28 was a 2% beat vs. consensus €1.27. We expect no upgrade in consensus margin.

"Unilever expects underlying sales growth in 2022 to be above the range of 4.5% to 6.5%, driven by pricing with further pressure on volumes to persist.

"Unilever’s FY22 underlying operating margin expectation remains at 16%, which is within their guided range of 16% to 17%. While the medium-term macroeconomic and cost inflation outlooks are uncertain, Unilever continue to expect to improve margin in 2023 and 2024, through price, mix and savings. Expect input cost inflation for the year to remain at €4.6 billion but expect H2 inflation to be largely unchanged at around €2.6 billion."

