52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

US CEOs Fired More Quickly Over Low Stock Prices This Year: Report

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
US CEOs Fired More Quickly Over Low Stock Prices This Year: Report

US companies with lagging stock prices are now quicker to blame management and fire their top executive, but the process of finding a replacement has remained largely unchanged for the last decade, according to a recent report.

Over the last seven years, financial performance and most notably a company's stock price have become a stronger predictor of a chief executive's ability to hold onto the job, research group The Conference Board found in its CEO Succession Practices in the Russell 3000 and S&P 500: 2024 Edition report.

The latest figures show 42% of S&P 500 companies that replaced their top executive this year had stock returns in the bottom quartile of their industry. The number is even higher among Russell 3000 companies, the index that tracks the largest 3,000 US companies, with 45% of companies that replaced CEOs this year posting shareholder returns within the 25th percentile.

In 2017, only 30% of S&P 500 companies that replaced CEOs had a shareholder return in the bottom quartile, while it was 29% at Russell 3000 companies, the Conference Board data show.

"Corporate boards are clearly becoming less patient with underperformers," said Blair Jones, managing director at executive compensation consulting firm Semler Brossy, who co-authored the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

A board's sense of urgency for making sure the right person is leading a company has increased dramatically since the pandemic as external factors like supply chain disruptions and geopolitical drama are no longer seen as excuses for poor returns, the report's authors said.

More notably, fresh investor scrutiny, including from corporate activists who routinely issue demands for change in the executive suite, is linking a poor stock price with a CEO's tenure, the report's authors said.

"Boards often want to get ahead of any activist who may make changing the CEO one of their first requests," Jones added.

CEO Changes

In the last few months, US companies Starbucks and Bloomin' Brands changed CEOs and Swiss multinational Nestlé replaced its CEO. Activists pushed for CEO changes at Southwest Airlines, where Bob Jordan kept his job, and are pressing Air Products and Chemicals' board to lay out a succession plan for its octogenarian CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as boards are now quicker to throw out CEOs at underperforming companies, the report found that boards have stuck with traditional recruiting patterns.

They prefer company veterans who are well-versed in the corporate culture, have shown loyalty to the organisation and could move into the job with minimal disruption.

This year, 77% of new S&P 500 CEOs and 59% of new Russell 3000 CEOs were insiders, the data show. Last year, it was 74% at S&P 500 companies and 64% at Russell 3000 companies. Nearly half of the insiders promoted to the CEO previously served as chief operating officer, president or chief financial officer.

The report shows the number of female CEOs has reached a historical high of 9.5% in the S&P 500 and 7.6% in the Russell 3000. But all were hired at smaller companies with less than $5 billion in revenue and most were hired in the health care, consumer discretionary and materials sectors.

"Overall, the outcome of the succession process looks quite similar to what it has been the last decade, with companies leaning towards white men in their early 50s who have been chief operating officers," said co-author and Georgetown University professor Jason Schloetzer.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walmart, Other US Retailers Import Fewer Christmas Goods Ahead Of Tepid Holiday Season
Walmart, Other US Retailers Import Fewer Christmas Goods Ahead Of Tepid Holiday Season
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

Associated British Foods Full-Year 2024 Results: What The Analysts Said
Associated British Foods Full-Year 2024 Results: What The Analysts Said
3
Retail

More Than 2,000 Jobs At Risk As Auchan France Announces New Social Plan
More Than 2,000 Jobs At Risk As Auchan France Announces New Social Plan
4
Retail

UK Consumer Spending Slowed Before Last Week's Budget, Retailers Say
UK Consumer Spending Slowed Before Last Week's Budget, Retailers Say

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com