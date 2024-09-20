52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

US Retail Sales Set To Grow In Holiday Season, Mastercard Forecasts

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
US Retail Sales Set To Grow In Holiday Season, Mastercard Forecasts

U.S. retail sales are expected to rise 3.2% in the holiday season as companies look to deals to attract thrifty shoppers during a shorter-than-usual shopping window this year, a Mastercard forecast has shown.

In comparison, retail sales rose 3.1% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 of 2023, according to the report from Mastercard Economics Institute. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, excluding automotive sales.

With consumers expected to be picky about their spending this year, retailers from Walmart and Target to Amazon.com and China's Shein and PDD Holdings-owned Temu are all likely to roll out aggressive deals.

Promotions And Discounts

"Inflation continues to cool and consumers continue to expect – and demand – promotions and discounts. Discounts and promotions are no longer just 'nice to have'; they are essential," the report said.

A smaller shopping window this year - with only 27 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas - could also push retailers into launching higher promotions earlier in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Deloitte forecast showed U.S. holiday sales are expected to grow at their slowest pace in six years.

By The Numbers

Online sales are expected to jump 7.1% during the holiday season from last year, according to the Mastercard report.

Spending on big-ticket electronics including television and laptops could rise 6.7%, boosted by lower borrowing costs, cheaper prices and the replacement of older gadgets bought during the pandemic, the forecast showed.

Earlier this week, electronics retailer Best Buy said it would launch its holiday promotion event for its members at the end of the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interest Rate Cuts

Heading into the critical holiday season, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday kicked off an anticipated series of interest rate cuts with a hefty reduction of 50 basis points.

This should start to ease some of the financial pressures consumers have felt over the 2-1/2 years that the central bank battled with high inflation.

Meanwhile, consumer spending has been resilient, with U.S. retail sales rising unexpectedly in August on strength in online purchases.

The labor market was positioned to continue generating steady wage gains that are supporting consumer spending and the overall economy, according to government data.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Two New Directors To Join Coop Denmark's Top Management
Two New Directors To Join Coop Denmark's Top Management
2
Retail

UK Retail Sales Rise By More Than Expected In August
UK Retail Sales Rise By More Than Expected In August
3
Retail

Ocado Retail Sees Third-Quarter Revenue Up 15.5%
Ocado Retail Sees Third-Quarter Revenue Up 15.5%
4
Retail

Grocery Brands Improving Personalisation Capabilities, Study Finds
Grocery Brands Improving Personalisation Capabilities, Study Finds

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com