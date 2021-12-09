Uvasdoce Launches New Year's Eve Campaign

Uvasdoce is fully immersed in the preparation of its New Year's Eve campaign, after a national grape campaign with very good numbers.

The Alicante-based company has put its heart into a new communication and marketing campaign.

The campaign, entitled #UvasconAlma, kicked off with a new corporate video on Friday 3 December.

The campaign will include at least six more components, which will be released throughout the year, and which will end on New Year's Eve 2022 with a beautiful event.

Created by the agency Makinacción, the campaign includes the day-to-day protagonists of Uvasdoce, to convey what the company means.

Words, feelings, or concepts, such as family, illusion, New Year's Eve, Christmas, quality of life and innovation are repeated throughout the video by different people.

The other six pieces are also inspired by the same theme, as well as the ones that articulate a whole campaign.

Next March, Uvasdoce will present an event and anyone wishing to participate can do so via a section on the company's website, www.uvasdoce.com, or through social media.

The family piece will be unveiled on 17 December, followed by the Christmas piece on 21 December and the New Year's Eve piece on 27 December.

Family is one of the pillars on which Uvasdoce has been built, because

it is a family business that was created in the 1970s by the father of the current manager, Alfredo Miralles Pérez, under the name of 'Frutas la Ballena'.

The company also boasts up to three generations of different families working for it, as well as people who have been working for more than 20 years.

All components of the campaign will be accompanied by different solidarity actions, local collaborations, and other activities.

