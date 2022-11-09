Uvesco Group Launches 100% Electric Truck Pilot

Spanish food distributor Uvesco Group has commenced a 100% electric truck pilot in collaboration with Renault, as part of its commitment to sustainability and net-zero CO2 emissions.

Uvesco, which operates in northern Spain, said the electric trucks it is using can cover around 180 kilometres on a single charge, and has been tested for trips of 50 kilometres around the company's logistics facility in Irun, which supplies the Gipuzkoa region.

This is the second phase of the pilot, which aims to develop news ways of mobility and sustainable logistics, the company said in a statement.

The renewable energy that Uvesco uses to recharge the truck will also contribute to reducing the company's carbon footprint, it added.

In addition, other measures aimed at enhancing energy efficiency have reduced its CO2 emissions by 15,300 tonnes.

‘Due to its philosophy of local supermarkets and support for local products, Uvesco promotes commercial management that respects the environment. The minimisation of these impacts continues to be one of the sustainable objectives that continues to be addressed’, the group said in a statement.

Third Lean & Green Star

The group obtained its third Lean & Green star in 2021, which recognised a 38% reduction in CO2 emissions from logistics processes between 2018 and 2020.

Uvesco has renovated 51% of its fleet to Euro VI vehicles, which are less energy consuming and produce fewer CO2 emissions.

The company has also optimised its logistics routes and introduced electric vehicles in its home delivery services.

