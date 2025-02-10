Valentine's Day Retail Sales To Reach €1.3bn In Germany

German retailers are likely to see sales of around €1.3 billion for Valentine's Day this year, according to the latest data from Handelsverband Deutschland (German retail association - HDE).

More than a quarter of consumers in Germany (28%) plan to spend on this occasion, a survey conducted by the HDE showed.

This represents a significant increase from the 2020 figure, which stood at just under 17%.

It also means that the number of Valentine's Day shoppers has increased in recent years.

Therefore, the HDE expects a corresponding growth in additional, occasion-related sales to €1.3 billion in 2025 from €1 billion in 2020.

"Valentine's Day has become more important for retailers in recent years. The industry has adapted to the growing popularity of occasion-related product ranges," stated HDE managing director Stefan Genth.

Other Findings

For most consumers who plan to spend around Valentine's Day this year, 14 February 14 is an annual shopping occasion, the HDE noted.

Three-quarters of respondents said they always spend on Valentine's Day, while just under a fifth said they would use the day as an exception this year to make purchases.

Moreover, 7% said they would spend money on Valentine's Day for the first time.

The most frequently purchased items on Valentine's Day are food and flowers.

Other items that are purchased include gift vouchers, decorative items, watches, and jewellery.

Recent data from the HDE showed a slight improvement in consumer sentiment in the country in February, compared to the previous month. The association cautioned that this development should not be interpreted as a recovery.

Consumers are still cautious about private consumption, and noticeable growth is not expected in the coming months, it added.