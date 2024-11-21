Veranova’s Cécile Maupas To Lead Bitrex’s Commercial Operations

Veranova has announced that Cécile Maupas, senior vice-president and chief commercial officer, will now directly oversee Bitrex – the company’s renowned brand of denatonium benzoate, the world’s most bitter substance.

This appointment underscores Veranova’s commitment to advancing the role of Bitrex in promoting product safety and protecting children from accidental ingestion worldwide.

With this change, Maupas will lead the strategy, business development, and operational direction for Bitrex, further positioning the brand as an essential part of Veranova’s mission to safeguard consumers and provide value to its customers.

Maupas’s extensive experience in commercial strategy within the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as her deep expertise in contract development and manufacturing, make her ideally suited to guide Bitrex in its next phase of growth.

Bitrex

Bitrex, a trusted aversive agent used to prevent the accidental swallowing of harmful substances, is a crucial part of Veranova’s portfolio.

By making household cleaners, automotive fluids, and other potentially hazardous products taste unpalatable, Bitrex helps deter children and others from ingesting toxic materials.

As an example, Duracell adds a thin coating of Bitrex to its lithium coin batteries, to discourage accidental swallowing by babies and toddlers.

Cécile Maupas

This addition to Maupas’s remit will enhance Veranova’s focus on supporting global partners and customers to develop products that prioritise safety and innovation.

Commenting on the new role, Maupas stated, “I am thrilled to take on direct responsibility for Bitrex and work closely with the talented team driving this vital brand forward.

“Bitrex has an essential role in promoting child safety, and I look forward to collaborating with our partners to ensure its continued success in helping protect families around the world.”

This appointment reflects Veranova’s dedication to ensuring that Bitrex remains a priority within its broader business strategy, recognising its invaluable contribution to consumer protection and public health.

As Veranova continues to expand its capabilities and impact globally, Maupas’s leadership will be instrumental in further integrating Bitrex as a key commercial and strategic focus.

For more information, visit www.bitrex.com.

