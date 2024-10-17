Wabel: Revolutionising FMCG Partnerships

In the dynamic world of retail, Wabel has emerged as a transformative force, revolutionising how buyers and suppliers connect around the world.

As a leading B2B smart matchmaking company, Wabel leverages its innovative platform to enhance business-driven meetings, accelerating the growth of FMCG sectors.

With highly curated summits, it bridges global players, enabling companies to thrive through strategic partnerships.

Wabel’s summits, such as those in Barcelona 2025, will attract over 120 top European and American buyers, providing unparalleled opportunities to expand into these key markets.

These summits provide a unique platform for businesses to showcase their profiles to specific buyers, tailoring each meeting to genuine interest and tangible business potential.

Likewise, the Dubai Summit 2025 extends Wabel’s global reach, drawing influential buyers from the Middle East and further solidifying its impact across continents (scan the QR code to get the full buyer lists).

Companies can significantly increase their exports by participating in these events while reducing prospecting costs.

Depending on the selected package, Wabel guarantees a minimum of 12, 16 or 20 meetings with key decision-makers.

Brands benefit from dedicated meeting tables to showcase their products, engage in direct business discussions, and explore potential partnerships.

These meetings facilitate strategic connections that help businesses accelerate growth and succeed in competitive global markets.

In addition to the unmatched networking opportunities, Wabel Summits offer comprehensive packages that ensure a seamless experience for participating companies.

Each package includes two nights’ accommodation, a tailored itinerary of B2B meetings, and essential meals.

Attendees will also benefit from two exclusive networking dinner events, all bringing decision-makers directly to their tables.

Participants only need to ship product samples to the hotel and arrange transportation. The Wabel team takes care of the rest, making the process effortless and highly effective for driving business growth.

Join Wabel to network with major buyers and suppliers and build significant collaborations that drive your business forward!

The Wabel Barcelona European Food and Beverage Summit 2025 will take place from 22 to 25 April.

This article was written in partnership with Wabel.