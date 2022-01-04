Waitrose And Jersey-Based Alliance Announce New Partnership

Waitrose & Partners has announced a new partnership with Channel Islands-based convenience store chain Alliance as it expands its presence in Jersey.

The deal will see the rollout of more than a thousand of the retailer's products in Alliance's four Jersey shops in the new year.

Waitrose Products

Waitrose products will be first introduced at Alliance’s St Ouen shop in March, before launching in the St Helier stores in Sand Street, Walker House, and Broad Street in the weeks that follow.

The retailer will offer ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, frozen products, prepared fruit and vegetables, meat, snacks, and store cupboard staples, as well as flowers, beauty products, and seasonal foods.

The partnership with Alliance will complement the three Waitrose shops in Jersey, including St Helier, Red Houses, and St Saviour, providing greater access to its products and ranges.

Partnership

Alliance has been trading in the Channel Islands for more than 30 years, priding itself on its quality, value, and the wide selection of local and international products it offers.

Barry Delehanty, head of commercial sales for Waitrose, said, "Alliance is a well established local business whose values when it comes to quality and service mirror our own. Our partnership will allow us to provide even greater convenient access to Waitrose products for our Jersey customers."

Andrew Bagot, managing director at Alliance, added, "Alliance is delighted to partner with Waitrose whose quality and provenance is second to none. Alliance is a fast moving convenience retailer and the partnership with Waitrose will further enhance the choice and quality for our customers."

