Waitrose Customers Snub UPFs For Whole Food

British chain, Waitrose, has reported an uptake in whole foods over ultra processed foods (UPFs), in a new survey.

The chain's recent 'Food & Drink' report found whole milk and full-fat Greek yoghurt sales are up 11% and 21%, compared to skimmed milk and Greek style yoghurt a year ago.

Whole food searches are soaring too, with ‘full fat milk’ and ‘full fat yoghurt’ skyrocketing 417% and 233% in the last 30 days.

Back To Basics

Recent Waitrose Food & Drink report highlighted that 54% of those surveyed proactively avoid processed foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waitrose has reported that it’s back to basics for many in 2025 due to a growing awareness around ultra processed foods, with many turning away from low-fat, highly processed products in favour of less-processed, whole food ingredients.

Maddy Wilson, Director of Waitrose Own Brand said, “There’s been a lot of bad press around so-called ‘healthy’ products which aren’t nutritious and don’t taste great, however the growing awareness of ultra processed food in our diets has seen many customers seeking the basics and embracing a much simpler approach to their diet.”

Whole Food

Compared to this time last year, sales for block butter is up 20% more compared to dairy spreads, brown rice is up 7% more on white rice, and sourdough bread is up 20% on white bread.

Waitrose surveyed a panel of 3,239 customers in October 2024 for the insights in this year's Waitrose Food & Drink Report 2024.