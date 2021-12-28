Waitrose To Trial Recipe Box Service With Mindful Chef

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has joined forces with Mindful Chef to offer a recipe box service in the UK.

The partnership will broaden the retailer’s customer base and offer customers new and innovative Waitrose products that align with their changing cooking and shopping habits.

Charlotte di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose explained, "This partnership with Mindful Chef is a fantastic opportunity for Waitrose to grow and give our customers more convenient and innovative ways to enjoy our great quality products. We know many are moving to a hybrid way of shopping and eating, with a mix of recipe boxes, in-store and online shopping.

"We want this collaboration to help spark some recipe inspiration for those customers looking to try something new, whilst still maintaining our fundamental values of great quality delicious products which are sustainable and ethically sourced."

Pilot Project

The 12-week trial will see the partners offer customers the option to try the service, featuring one-person options and carbon-neutral deliveries.

Shoppers will be able to order the recipe boxes from 29 December 2021 and delivery is expected to commence from 4 January 2022 onwards.

The Waitrose x Mindful Chef box will deliver nutritionist-designed recipe boxes to customers’ doors.

Shoppers will have the option to choose between two and five recipes a week, comprising fresh vegetables, proteins, and carbs, along with ‘something extra’ from Waitrose Cooks’ Ingredients range.

During the trial, Mindful Chef will be providing the recipes and ingredients.

Shoppers can choose from 20 new recipes every week, with a full-size, complimentary Waitrose Cooks’ Ingredient product to give customers something new to try.

Each box will also contain a co-branded leaflet with all recipe details, information about the Waitrose product, and suggestions for other recipes or ways to use the products.

'An Exciting Journey'

Giles Humphries, founder and CMO of Mindful Chef, said, "At Mindful Chef, our core mission is to make healthy eating easy through bringing healthy, quality and sustainable food directly to people's homes. We've been on an exciting journey since 2015 delivering over 20 million healthy meals to households across the UK.

"We are therefore proud and excited to partner with Waitrose given the perfect fit of our values and passion for the highest quality produce. Together, we look forward to bringing delicious and healthy food direct to people's homes from January through a brand new partnership which has never been done before in UK Grocery."

All chicken offered by Mindful Chef is British free-range, while fish is sustainably sourced and beef is from British grass-fed heritage breed cattle.

In addition, for every meal sold, Mindful Chef donates one school meal to a child living in poverty through the One Feeds Two charity.

