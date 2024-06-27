52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walgreens Announces US Store Closures, Cuts Profit Forecast

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Walgreens Announces US Store Closures, Cuts Profit Forecast

Walgreens Boots Alliance cut its profit forecast for fiscal 2024 and announced store closures, citing challenging pharmacy industry trends and a worse-than-expected US consumer environment.

The company will close certain underperforming US stores as part of its strategic review and simplify its healthcare portfolio in the country.

Investors are banking on CEO Tim Wentworth to steer strategy and cost-saving efforts at Walgreens, as the drugstore operator struggles with declining demand at its retail operations due to reduced spending from inflation-weary consumers and weak COVID product sales.

Wentworth, an industry veteran, came on board last October.

Wentworth commented, “Informed by our strategic review, we are focused on improving our core business: retail pharmacy, which is central to the future of healthcare. We are addressing critical issues with urgency and working to unlock opportunities for growth. Many of these actions will take time, but I am confident that we have the right team and the right strategy to lead a business turnaround for the Walgreens that our customers and patients need.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Outlook

The company now expects an adjusted profit of $2.80 to $2.95 per share for its financial year ending August, compared with its $3.20 to $3.35 per share forecast in March.

Analysts, on average, expect it to record an annual profit of $3.20 per share, according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of 63 cents per share for the third quarter, compared with estimates of 68 cents.

International Business

The company's international generated sales of $5.7 billion (€5.3 billion) in the third quarter, registering an increase of 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales increased 1.6% on a constant currency basis, with the wholesale business in Germany growing 4.9% and Boots UK witnessing sales growth of 1.6%.

Boots UK comparable pharmacy sales increased 5.8% on a constant currency basis year on year, comparable retail sales increased 6.0% with growth across all categories with increase in total retail market share.

Boots.com continued to perform strongly with sales growing 13.8%, accounting for 15.6% of Boots total retail sales.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Brazil's GPA Sells Sao Paulo Fuel Stations To Ultrapar
Brazil's GPA Sells Sao Paulo Fuel Stations To Ultrapar
2
Retail

Charge Up Your Sustainability Goals: How Retailers Can Make A Difference
Charge Up Your Sustainability Goals: How Retailers Can Make A Difference
3
Retail

SIAL Paris To Host An ‘Exceptional Edition’ In 2024
SIAL Paris To Host An &lsquo;Exceptional Edition&rsquo; In 2024
4
Retail

Danish Competition Authorities Approve New Ownership Structure For Coop Danmark
Danish Competition Authorities Approve New Ownership Structure For Coop Danmark
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com