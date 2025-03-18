52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walgreens Chair Pessina To Boost Stake After Sycamore Seals Takeover Deal: Report

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Walgreens Chair Pessina To Boost Stake After Sycamore Seals Takeover Deal: Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance's executive chair Stefano Pessina will almost double his stake in the US pharmacy group to about 30% as part of its $10 billion takeover by private equity group Sycamore, the Financial Times has reported.

Pessina, Walgreens' top shareholder with a roughly 17% stake in the company he helped forge through the 2014 merger of Walgreens and Alliance Boots, will inject cash into it as part of the deal, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pessina will also deepen his involvement in the group ahead of a possible break-up, the FT said.

Sycamore is planning a three-way split of Walgreens into a US retail pharmacy, Boots UK and US healthcare, the newspaper had reported in February.

Pessina and Sycamore declined to comment to the FT, while Walgreens did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately reach Pessina for comment, while Walgreens and Sycamore did not respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sycamore Partners

Walgreens Boots Alliance will be taken private by Sycamore Partners for $10 billion (€9.2 billion), the firms said, closing out nearly a century of trading on public markets for the US pharmacy giant, according to a Reuters report.

The price is a fraction of the $100 billion the second-largest US pharmacy chain was worth a decade ago.

Its fortunes collapsed as drug margins fell and as consumers turned to cheaper rivals such as Amazon and Walmart to fill their prescriptions and purchase toiletries.

Sycamore will pay $11.45 per share, a premium of 8% to Walgreens' closing price of $10.60 on Thursday (6 March 2025). Shares of the company rose nearly 6% in extended trading.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Esselunga Leaves European Retail Alliance Epic Partners: Reports
Esselunga Leaves European Retail Alliance Epic Partners: Reports
2
Retail

French Grocery Spending Stagnates In 2024 As Shoppers Focus On Value
French Grocery Spending Stagnates In 2024 As Shoppers Focus On Value
3
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

Older Consumers Drive FMCG Growth In Italy, Study Finds
Older Consumers Drive FMCG Growth In Italy, Study Finds
4
Retail

UK's Bakkavor Rejects £1.14bn Bid By Greencore
UK's Bakkavor Rejects &pound;1.14bn Bid By Greencore
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com