Walmart Announces 30-Minute Delivery For Prescription Medications

Walmart will now deliver prescription medicines and medication refills as a single order along with groceries and other items as soon as 30 minutes, as part of its new express delivery option.

The retail bellwether's latest move comes a couple of weeks after technology giant Amazon.com announced its plans to open pharmacies with same-day delivery options across 20 new US cities in 2025.

Walmart's previous efforts to dispatch prescription medications typically took at least five to seven business days, while an overnight delivery upon request was charged an additional $15.

The company, which has nearly 4,600 store locations with pharmacies, said the new delivery option is available in six states, namely Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

It would be delivering in 49 states by the end of January next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart Plus members will receive free delivery, while non-members will have to pay a standard charge of $9.95.

Delivery Options

The retailer added customers have the option to choose on-demand or express delivery, where the items would be available as soon as 30 minutes, or same-day delivery, where the order can be scheduled for a specific time.

"Customers will be able to seamlessly add prescriptions along with other items from their local Walmart in a single order, available both in-app and online," the company said.

It will offer all medications except controlled substances, those that need refrigeration and Medicare Part B items that cover services such as outpatient care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healthcare firm CVS Health offers free same-day delivery to customers with its membership program, CarePass.

Pharmacy chain Walgreens offers 24-hour delivery along with groceries and over-the-counter medications, among other items.

Earlier this year, Walmart said it would close all 51 of its health clinics and its virtual healthcare operations, as it did not see the business model as sustainable to continue.