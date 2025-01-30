52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walmart Canada To Invest More Than $4bn In Stores, Supply Chain

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Walmart Canada To Invest More Than $4bn In Stores, Supply Chain

Walmart Canada said it is investing about C$6.5 billion (€4.3 billion) to build new stores and expand its supply chain, marking its biggest ever investment since opening its first store nearly 30 years ago.

US retail giant Walmart's Canadian branch, which plans to expand its footprint, added it would be building dozens of new stores starting with five new supercentres in Ontario and Alberta by 2027.

The retailer also plans to invest in modernising its distribution centres.

"Across the country, we're making strategic investments in our online and in-store offerings to be more relevant to more customers than ever before," said Joe Schrauder, Walmart Canada's chief operations officer.

Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada currently has over 400 stores and more than 100,000 workers in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move follows Walmart's decision to open 150 new stores in the United States.

The company joins a list of other retailers, including Target, which have been making efforts to add new locations to gain more market share, following the increasing popularity of free and curbside delivery services.

Walmart Canada also said it would be selling its fleet business to Canada Cartage, a provider of fleet services. The terms of this deal were not disclosed.

The company also raised wages for its hourly retail and frontline associates in Canada last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEO Appointment

Recently, the retail giant named Venessa Yates as the new president and chief executive officer of Walmart Canada.

Yates joined Walmart in 2016, and most recently served as the senior vice-president and general manager of Walmart+, the company’s membership programme.

She brings a wealth of retail experience to the role, having previously worked with Woolworths and Aldi.

Her appointment is subject to authorisation, the company noted.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

Morrisons ‘Stabilising Well’ And Staying Rational – Shore Capital
Morrisons &lsquo;Stabilising Well&rsquo; And Staying Rational &ndash; Shore Capital
2
Retail

Seven & i Founding Family Seeks Investment From Thailand's Charoen Pokphand: Report
Seven &amp; i Founding Family Seeks Investment From Thailand's Charoen Pokphand: Report
3
Retail

Gruppo VéGé Targets €20bn In Annual Revenue By 2030
Gruppo V&eacute;G&eacute; Targets &euro;20bn In Annual Revenue By 2030
4
Retail

Theft And Violence In UK Retail Soar To Record Levels, BRC Survey Shows
Theft And Violence In UK Retail Soar To Record Levels, BRC Survey Shows
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com