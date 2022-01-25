Walmart Mexico Considers Alternatives For Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua

Walmart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. has announced that it is considering strategic alternatives regarding its operations in Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua as it focuses efforts and capital on its core businesses and geographies.

The alternatives could include, among others, possible joint ventures, strategic partnerships or alliances, a sale, or other possible transactions.

Guilherme Loureiro, executive president and CEO of Walmart de México y Centroamérica, said, "All of our operations in Central America are strong businesses with a differentiated customer value proposition, world-class and well-invested infrastructure, a significant growth runway, and strong fundamentals.

"As we seek to prioritise our resources and accelerate our ecosystem in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, we believe there may be attractive opportunities for further growth in Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua that could be better captured under a different structure."

All operations of Walmart de México y Centroamérica will continue with total normality through this process, the retailer added.

It will continue to comply with all its obligations with customers, associates, suppliers, and all its stakeholders.

Walmex operates 3,569 stores and clubs in the region as well as 31 distribution centres. It employs more than 230,600 associates in the 690 cities, across six countries, where it operates.

In Mexico, close to five million customers make daily purchases at Bodega Aurrera, Walmart Express, Walmart Supercenter, and Sam's Club, as well as its online and mobile platforms.

