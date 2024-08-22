52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walmart Partners With Burger King To Offer Discounted Deals To Members

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Walmart Partners With Burger King To Offer Discounted Deals To Members

Walmart said it has partnered with Restaurant Brands' Burger King to offer discounted meal benefits to its membership customers as the retail giant looks to make its services more attractive to compete better with Amazon's Prime.

Walmart's members can avail discounts at Burger King, including 25% off on any digital order every day, the company said.

Additionally, starting September, its members can receive a free Whopper burger every three months with any purchase at Burger King.

The partnership also comes as retailers and fast-food restaurant chains launch value deals to lure price-conscious customers after struggling to lift demand.

Subscription Services

The retailer's subscription service Walmart Plus offers plans for $12.95 per month, or a yearly plan for $98, while its main competitor Amazon Prime's membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Walmart Plus membership includes digital and in-store benefits such as free shipping with no minimum order and Paramount+ streaming services.

Amazon said in May its US customers could order from online delivery firm Grubhub directly on its shopping app and the website, extending a deal that already offers its Prime members a no-fee access to Grubhub+ membership.

Members of Walmart Plus will be able to grab the offer at Burger King locations across the country by placing their orders on the restaurants chain's app or website, the retailer added.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Walmart is planning to raise up to $3.74 billion (€3.40 billion) by selling its stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com to focus on its own operations in China.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Target's Grocery Discounts Prove Surprise Boost For Clothes, Beauty Sales
Target's Grocery Discounts Prove Surprise Boost For Clothes, Beauty Sales
2
Retail

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Acquisition Of GetGo Café + Market
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Acquisition Of GetGo Caf&eacute; + Market
3
Retail

Digital Marketing Investment In German Retail Set To Grow
Digital Marketing Investment In German Retail Set To Grow
4
Retail

Target Raises Annual Profit Forecast After Price Cuts Boost Quarterly Sales
Target Raises Annual Profit Forecast After Price Cuts Boost Quarterly Sales
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com