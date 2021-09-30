ESM Magazine

Walmart To Hire 150,000 US Store Workers Ahead Of Holiday Season

Published on Sep 30 2021 6:55 AM in Retail tagged: Walmart / Holiday season

Walmart Inc has announced plans to hire about 150,000 new US store workers, most of them permanent and full-time, in preparation for the busy holiday season.

The US retailer also said it would offer extra hours to many of its store workers during the period, days after rival Target Corp also said it would provide more work hours for its retail employees amid a labor shortage in the country.

Retailers have been offering pay raises and other incentives to retain staff to ensure they have enough workers during the holiday shopping season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January.

Wage Increases

Walmart has implemented three wage increases this year, with its US average hourly wage now at $16.40. It also offers other benefits such as no-cost college tuition, similar to many of its rivals.

Earlier this month, it said it would phase out its decades-old quarterly bonuses for store workers as it implements hourly wage raises for employees.

Walmart had previously announced it would hire 20,000 workers in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles as people have increasingly adopted curbside pickup and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target had said last week it was hiring more store fulfillment experts to better support in-store pickup and a service where store workers bring customer orders to their cars.

In August, Walmart Inc raised its annual US same-store sales forecast after beating analysts' estimates, as shoppers coming out of lockdown bought more clothes, travel gear and back-to-school merchandise.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

