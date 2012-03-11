Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walmart To Improve On-Shelf Availability

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Walmart has announced a new strategy. which is expected to increase its profits by $5 billion. The retail giant has employed two firms, - Ascota Inc. in the US and Retail Insight in the UK  - to carry out research on what products are usually missing on store shelves. 

The work to improve stock levels is expected to boost sales dramatically, according to analysts. “One of their biggest concerns is out-of-stock items,” said Natalie Berg, analyst with UK-based research firm Planet Retail. “If there are items out of stock, there is a real risk that the customer will take their entire basket elsewhere.”

“Improving product availability and lowering prices has helped boost store traffic, contributing to the past two straight quarters of increases in sales at U.S. stores open at least a year,” said David Tovar, spokesperson for Walmart. “If we can get better on-shelf availability, he believes it will lead to more sales. Product has to be on the shelf for customers to buy it.” (13 Mar)

© 2012 ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Fix Price Reports Revenue Growth Of 21.3% In FY 2021
2
Retail

Finnish Consumer Confidence Recovers In February
3
Retail

McColl's Issues Profit Warning Amid Funding Quest
4
Retail

AB Foods Sees First Half 'Strongly Ahead' On Improved Primark
5
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Announce Nomination To Supervisory Board
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com