52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Walmart's Low Price Promise In Focus After Amazon's Warning

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Walmart's Low Price Promise In Focus After Amazon's Warning

Walmart's 'Everyday Low Price' promise will be put to the test when it reports quarterly results, after rival Amazon.com's warning that customers had turned bargain hunters, pressuring the online shopping behemoth to forecast a weak current quarter.

Major retailers including Target, bellwether Walmart and Kroger have been pushing to keep prices on essentials low as many Americans shun big ticket spending and turn to discount shopping in the face of sticky inflation.

Walmart, due to report second-quarter results on 15 August, is expected to post a 4% rise in quarterly revenue. However, that is set to be its slowest rate of growth in nearly two years, according to LSEG data.

Price-Conscious Consumers

Amazon reported slowing online sales growth in the second quarter and said consumers were seeking out cheaper options for purchases leading the online giant to forecast current quarter revenue below expectations.

"Consumers are being careful with their spend, trading down, looking for lower average selling price products, looking for deals. That continued into the second quarter, and we expect it to continue into the third quarter," Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said on a post-earnings call.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Amazon) Investors may stitch the second quarter retail margin stepdown together with the soft third quarter revenue guidance to create the narrative of worsening discounting needed to entice a softer consumer - and this is tough to disprove," RBC Capital markets analysts said in a note.

Signs Of Slowdown

Results from major consumer packaged goods companies including Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo also showed signs of a slowdown.

While P&G reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, PepsiCo missed analysts' expectations.

The second quarter tends to be leaner for retailers, with sales ramping up in the second half of the year with back-to-school and holiday season demand.

Shares of Walmart and Amazon have outperformed the S&P 500 .SPX so far this year, rising 33% and 21% respectively, compared to the 14% gain in the broader index.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Gruppo Unicomm Surges Past €3bn in Sales
Gruppo Unicomm Surges Past &euro;3bn in Sales
2
Retail

Aerofoil Energy Launches New Energy-Saving Solution, JetSeal
Aerofoil Energy Launches New Energy-Saving Solution, JetSeal
3
Retail

Dia Reports Growth In Sales, Profits As It Completes Business Transformation
Dia Reports Growth In Sales, Profits As It Completes Business Transformation
4
Retail

Mercadona Earmarks €150m For Next Round Of Price Reduction
Mercadona Earmarks &euro;150m For Next Round Of Price Reduction
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com