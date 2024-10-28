Wasteless AI Launches In 640 Carrefour Stores In Argentina

Carrefour Argentina has completed the rollout of Wasteless AI across all 640 of its stores.

This collaboration aims to drastically reduce food waste, lower markdown costs by 54%, and offer consumers fresh products at the best prices.

Wasteless AI's advanced AI-driven smart markdown technology allows perishable products to be dynamically discounted, ensuring they are sold at the optimal moment in their lifecycle.

Reduced Prices

This approach not only promotes sustainability by reducing food waste but also enhances the shopping experience for customers by providing them with high-quality products at reduced prices.

Oded Omer, CEO of Wasteless AI, said, "Our mission at Wasteless AI is to win the fight against food waste.

"The partnership with Carrefour in France and now the expansion into Argentina significantly amplifies our impact.

High-Risk Waste

"By integrating our AI-driven solution into their stores, we are setting a new standard for the supermarket sector, demonstrating that sustainability and business success can go hand in hand.

"This collaboration showcases what we can achieve when technology and sustainability come together."

By leveraging Wasteless AI's machine learning algorithms, Carrefour Argentina can predict high-risk waste situations, reduce its ecological footprint, lower operational costs, and offer customers unique deals on fresh, quality products.

Waste-Free World

This partnership highlights the potential of innovative technologies to address critical global challenges, such as food waste.

It underscores the commitment of both Carrefour Argentina and Wasteless AI to sustainability and corporate responsibility, marking an important step in their shared vision for a waste-free world.

In addition to Argentina, Wasteless AI is also active in Germany, the United States, France, and the Netherlands.

Ralph de Vries, CCO of Wasteless AI and responsible for Wasteless AI in Europe, added, "Besides reducing food waste, I find the additional net margin per SKU per store per month to be interesting and spectacular to see."