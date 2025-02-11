What Retailers Need To Know About New Year's Resolutions

It is that time of the year again. The indulgence of Christmas is over, waistbands have expanded, wallets are thinner, and consumers are trying to figure out their priorities for the year ahead.

January marks the beginning of new choices, new diets, new trends and new hobbies. While some consumers stick to their resolutions until the very end, many, and perhaps most, give up at some point during the year.

A study recently carried out by advertising experts Clear Channel found that only 7% of respondents in the UK claimed not to have made any New Year’s resolutions for 2025, suggesting that most of the population will be looking to make some changes as the year gets underway.

Clear Channel believes these changes present retailers opportunities for brand advertising and seasonal marketing.

The research found that saving money is the most popular New Year’s resolution for 2025, with 42% of respondents citing it as their goal. This is closely followed by exercising (40%) and eating more healthily (37%).

Value For Money

With money being the top resolution for consumers in 2025, it is important that retailers focus on competitive pricing and discount bargains.

If there is one time of the year where consumers are searching for discounts and offers, it is immediately after the holidays when consumers are closely watching what they spend. Loyalty cards and coupons are an effective way to bring customers through the door in January.

The resolution to cut spending may not just be confined to January. One in five in the UK (20%) are determined to not increase their spending on any products in 2025.

Clear Channel noted that this might result in a shift in consumer buying behaviour as shoppers seek to stick to their budgets despite the rising prices, potentially driving them away from familiar brands and into new territory to secure their essentials.

Interestingly, the research shows that as age increases, saving money becomes less common among resolution-makers, with high numbers of 18-24-year-olds (60%) and 25-34-year-olds (54%) citing it as their key goal, compared to only 26% of those aged 65 and over.

Either way, consumers tend to be a lot more selective about what they spend their money on in January, so price is important but not at the expense of quality.

Health

It is the time of the year to pull the tracksuit out of the closet and dust it off. Exercising and eating more healthily tend to be closely connected in the mind of consumers. We all want to get slimmer at the beginning of the year, either for health reasons or for vanity.

Retailers can meet this need in consumers through a number of different avenues. One way is to be very selective when it comes to merchandising and product placement in stores and on shelves.

The research shows that when it comes to the products for which people are more likely to deviate from their norms, food (47%) tops the list. Food is also the number one product that consumers are expecting to spend more on in 2025 compared to 2024.

Clear Channel recommends that advertising in high-traffic, everyday locations where food can be found, such as supermarkets, can help to influence purchasing decisions directly at the point of purchase.

Overview

Retailers need to take note that although resolutions can be fickle, the money and sales they generate can be substantial. For example, the research shows that 47% of UK shoppers purchase products specifically to aid them in achieving their resolutions.

Nearly a quarter of consumers (23%) are more inclined to try a new brand after being repeatedly exposed to advertising. This is particularly the case with Millennials and younger; those aged 18-24 (27%), 25-34 (31%), and 35-44 (25%).

Clear Channel argues that for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and retail advertising in general, having a New Year’s strategy in place can be a case of 'striking while the iron is hot.'

"Our study shows that while the younger generations are prioritising money saving for 2025, they are also more open to trying new brands after becoming aware through advertising – particularly Gen Z and Millennials," said Ben Hope, marketing director at Clear Channel. "This suggests they are a perfect target for marketers who plan to expand their reach."

He concluded, "Of course, retailers can effectively leverage out-of-home advertising to influence these audiences."