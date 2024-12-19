Winner Of The '12 Ads of Christmas 2024' Poll Is...

We extend a huge thank you to our wonderful readers for voting enthusiastically in our annual '12 Ads of Christmas' poll this year.

After an intense contest, it is time to unveil our winners, and this year brings an unusual twist, with a tie for second place!

But first, let's reveal our viewers' top choice.

Winner: Albert Heijn (Netherlands)

The return of Harry the hamster with Andrew Ridgeley, former member of the pop duo Wham!, in Albert Heijn's Christmas ad won the hearts of ESM readers. This year Albert Heijn is offering everything shoppers need for the holidays with more than 400 AH Excellent products and dishes.

This year's second place is shared in a tie between Tesco and Coop Switzerland.

Coop Switzerland

The ad from Coop Switzerland featuring two people exchanging notes at a supermarket and ending up celebrating Christmas together grabbed the second spot.

Tesco

Tesco's gingerbread house themed Christmas ad, honouring the memory of the protagonists' grandmother also got a lot of love from our readers. Tesco won hands down last year with its festive commercial.

Thank you for voting and Team ESM wishes you and your loved ones Happy Holidays!