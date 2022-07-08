With Inflation Rising, Carrefour Unveils 'Imperfect' Product Range At Reduced Prices

French retailer Carrefour has announced a partnership with Nous-Anti Gaspi, an organisation aimed at reducing food waste along producer supply networks, on a range of 'imperfect' products available at reduced prices.

The range, which will be on sale at 20% cheaper than everyday prices, has been developed to 'bolster customers' purchasing power', the retailer said in a statement.

In June, consumer prices rose by 5.8%, statistics showed, with many shoppers beginning to feel the strain in their everyday budgets.

Among the SKUs available as part of the scheme, which will go on sale in 30 Carrefour outlets across Paris, are a box of six free-range eggs (priced at €1.08), Pays d’Auge cheese made from raw milk (priced at €1.90 for 200g), French-origin peaches, nectarines and apricots (priced at €1.99 per kilo) and French-origin country pâté (priced at €1.15 for 180g).

According to the retailer, all products in the range 'may have physical defects in terms of their weight, shape or size, they may have earlier use-by dates or they may be produced to order so as to avoid production surpluses'.

Imperfect Produce

This is in keeping with the Nous-Anti Gaspi commitment to offer products that are perfectly edible, but don't meet the same presentation standards as other products on the shelves.

Examples include eggs laid by young hens that are considered too small; irregular slices of ham or ham that has not been cut properly; and cucumbers that are twisted or have visual defects.

Following a preliminary testing phase in the Paris region, sales of these products will be extended to the rest of the country, Carrefour said.

The retailer will then 'test the appetite' for a more varied range of products, again available at lower prices and developed in accordance with food waste reduction measures.

