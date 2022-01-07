Żabka Installs Filters At Headquarters To Fight Smog

As part of a partnership with the startups Oxygen City and Airly, Żabka has installed a filter in the center of Poznań that will clean more than 9,000,000 m3 of air in a month from smog.

The anti-smog filter was placed at ul. Matyi 8 in Poznań, at the Żabka headquarters.

Its launch will take place on January 12 this year.

Żabka Environmental Strategy

In its responsibility strategy, the Żabka chain made a number of changes aimed at making a positive impact on the environment.

One element of its strategy is building partnerships for a positive impact on the environment.

To this end, Żabka Polska has established cooperation with startups Oxygen City and Airly, the result of which is a city air filter located in Poznań, equipped with a sensor measuring the current level of pollution.

"As a socially responsible company, we are looking for partnerships that enable us to fulfill our commitments regarding sustainable development. We are glad that thanks to the cooperation with Oxygen and Airly we will contribute to the improvement of air quality in the capital of Wielkopolska, especially since the filter has been placed close to our office in the city center, next to the railway station, where tens of thousands of people pass each day," says Anna Grabowska, vice president management board for consumer strategies, Żabka.