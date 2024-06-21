52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Żabka Opens 'Froo' Convenince Store Chain In Romania

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Żabka Opens 'Froo' Convenince Store Chain In Romania

Polish retailer Żabka has launched a new convenience store chain in Romania under the Froo banner.

Żabka has already opened five Froo outlets in Bucharest over the past month, it said in a statement.

Nearly half (47%) of Romanians prefer to shop spontaneously or on impulse, when time allows, the retailer added citing data from Kantar.

Respondents also indicated that they like to buy groceries in small stores close to where they are.

Romania: A Significant Market

Anna Grabowska, president of Żabka International, said, "Romania is a significant market in Central and Eastern Europe, with a population of over 19 million inhabitants, making it the second largest consumer market in the region. The consumer profile similar to the Polish one and the development prospects for the Romanian market made this direction a natural step in the expansion of the Żabka Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Romanian consumers appreciate small, nearby stores where they can make impulse purchases for immediate consumption - that is why Froo fits their needs well with its mission: 'Everything you need, you will find in Froo'."

Froo

Żabka will operate the chain under its subsidiary Froo Romania Retail SRL. As part of its goal to support local entrepreneurship, the stores will operate in a business partnership model.

The chain plans to open stores spanning 50 to 70 square metres in larger towns across Romania.

More than 80% of the assortment at Froo will comprise Romanian brands and international brands from Romanian suppliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Froo will also offer own-brand products including, among others, Tommy Bites sandwiches, Good Soul lunch items, and Barefruit drinks.

All stores will also offer a wide range of hot snacks for on-the-go consumption, including hot dogs or fries and coffees, under the Froo Bistro brand.

Radu Trandafir, general manager of Froo Romania Retail SRL, added, "We want to respond to our customers' needs as best as possible, which is why we are constantly improving our processes and expanding our offer.

"We are aware that we still have a lot to learn, but thanks to cooperation within the group and the experience on the local market of DRIM Daniel Distributie, we are able to provide customers with new shopping experiences."

Earlier this year, Żabka acquired DRIM Daniel Distributie, a family-run Romanian company focused on the distribution and logistics of FMCG products.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ocado Dealt A 'Massive Blow' As Sobeys Pauses CFC Plans: Analyst
Ocado Dealt A 'Massive Blow' As Sobeys Pauses CFC Plans: Analyst
2
Retail

Billa, Penny, Shell Team Up To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In Czechia
Billa, Penny, Shell Team Up To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure In Czechia
3
Retail

Carrefour Unveils First 'Atacadão' Store In France
Carrefour Unveils First 'Atacad&atilde;o' Store In France
4
Retail

Kroger Beats First-Quarter Estimates On Steady Grocery Demand
Kroger Beats First-Quarter Estimates On Steady Grocery Demand

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores
By Editorial

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts
By Editorial
See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com