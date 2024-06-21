Żabka Opens 'Froo' Convenince Store Chain In Romania

Polish retailer Żabka has launched a new convenience store chain in Romania under the Froo banner.

Żabka has already opened five Froo outlets in Bucharest over the past month, it said in a statement.

Nearly half (47%) of Romanians prefer to shop spontaneously or on impulse, when time allows, the retailer added citing data from Kantar.

Respondents also indicated that they like to buy groceries in small stores close to where they are.

Romania: A Significant Market

Anna Grabowska, president of Żabka International, said, "Romania is a significant market in Central and Eastern Europe, with a population of over 19 million inhabitants, making it the second largest consumer market in the region. The consumer profile similar to the Polish one and the development prospects for the Romanian market made this direction a natural step in the expansion of the Żabka Group.

"Romanian consumers appreciate small, nearby stores where they can make impulse purchases for immediate consumption - that is why Froo fits their needs well with its mission: 'Everything you need, you will find in Froo'."

Froo

Żabka will operate the chain under its subsidiary Froo Romania Retail SRL. As part of its goal to support local entrepreneurship, the stores will operate in a business partnership model.

The chain plans to open stores spanning 50 to 70 square metres in larger towns across Romania.

More than 80% of the assortment at Froo will comprise Romanian brands and international brands from Romanian suppliers.

Moreover, Froo will also offer own-brand products including, among others, Tommy Bites sandwiches, Good Soul lunch items, and Barefruit drinks.

All stores will also offer a wide range of hot snacks for on-the-go consumption, including hot dogs or fries and coffees, under the Froo Bistro brand.

Radu Trandafir, general manager of Froo Romania Retail SRL, added, "We want to respond to our customers' needs as best as possible, which is why we are constantly improving our processes and expanding our offer.

"We are aware that we still have a lot to learn, but thanks to cooperation within the group and the experience on the local market of DRIM Daniel Distributie, we are able to provide customers with new shopping experiences."

Earlier this year, Żabka acquired DRIM Daniel Distributie, a family-run Romanian company focused on the distribution and logistics of FMCG products.