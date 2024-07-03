Żabka To Roll Out Six Mobile Stores This Summer In Poland

Polish retailer Żabka will roll out six mobile stores this summer as it seeks to cater to consumers in places where there are no traditional stores, or where they are difficult to access.

This year, mobile Żabka stores will be present at Męskie Granie concerts and festivals, such as the Polish hip-hop festival in Płock, the retailer added.

The mobile format will also make its debut at the Campus Polska Przyszłości event (Campus Poland of the Future 2024) in Olsztyn this year.

Aldona Kupracz, head of range, floor and space management at Żabka Polska, stated, "The greatest advantage of the mobile Żabka is the flexibility of this format. The shop is assembled for the duration of the event and dismantled afterwards, which makes it easy to move with it throughout Poland."

Expanded Gastronomic Offer

The assortment offered in the mobile stores is selected individually, based on the event and customer profile.

Mobile Żabka outlets mainly food-to-go items such as hot dogs, fries, hamburgers, paninis, and crisp boxes offering products in sets with fries, as well as grilled sausage.

Various hot takeaway coffees are also available, as well as cold drinks, including Od Nowa mineral water, Foodini liquid snacks and Wycisk juices and lemonades, the retailer noted.

Kuprach explained, "We are able to provide concert-goers with a wide range of hot snacks from the PROSTO z PIECA offer; festival-goers with an assortment of ready-made dishes from our own brands and accessories useful on a camping site; and on hot days with an offer of ice cream and beverages. Regardless of the location, our priority is the speed of service and the quality of the products on offer."

Mobile Żabka 2023

Last summer, Żabka catered to almost 36,000 customers in 44 travel days with its six mobile stores.

In this period Żabka sold over 7,000 American hot dogs, over 3,600 cups of ice cream, over 3,600 chicken panini, and nearly 3,500 bottles of mineral water.