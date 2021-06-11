ESM Magazine

2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield

Published on Jun 11 2021 11:00 AM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Bakery / 2 Sisters Food Group / Dronfield

2 Sisters Food Group has upgraded its Gunstones Bakery in Dronfield, which has resulted in the creation of 40 new jobs.

The bakery, located at Stubley Lane in Dronfield in North East Derbyshire, makes baked products such as hot cross buns, brioche buns, and iced buns for leading retailers.

The renovation follows an ‘extensive investment’, which has enabled a successful automation project in the ‘Bake 4’ factory.

The automation project was undertaken by Italian engineering experts Saccarni, and has resulted in a substantial increase in the production of hot cross buns.

The site has enjoyed its best hot cross bun season ever, after a challenging year due to COVID-19, the company added.

'Amazing Quality Improvements'

Richard Broadley, general manager of the facility, said, “The project has been great for the site and enables us to have the capacity to grow our sales further in the future.

“The project was completed on schedule, and we’ve seen some amazing quality improvements.”

The team at the facility is now focussing on the barbeque season, producing Brioche buns and summer rolls for leading premium retailers, the company added.

Employment Opportunity

The company is looking to fill up around 40 roles in its back-end night shift team at the facility. It will offer a starting salary of £9.91 per hour, which will be raised to £10.63 after basic training.

It will also offer the opportunity to earn up to £13.13 per hour for those with the capability and desire to be upskilled, the company added.

2 Sisters Food Group is a supplier of poultry, chilled and bakery products in the UK and employs around 15,000 people.

Its clients include Aldi, Asda, Co-op, KFC, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrison's, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

