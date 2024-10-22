52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Abundant Rains Boost Ivory Coast Cocoa Crop, Cause Quality Concerns

By Reuters
Abundant rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week boosted the October-to-March main crop, farmers said, while buyers flagged potential quality concerns.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November.

Farmers said they were able to get two harvests per month in October, and that the main crop's harvesting would continue in November and December before reaching its peak in December.

Some cooperative managers told Reuters the flow of cocoa beans from the bush had increased week after week since the beginning of the month, but buyers complained that some deliveries contained mouldy beans.

Some cooperatives also said they have been experiencing financing issues following the price increase to 1,800 CFA francs ($2.99) per kilogram as farmers ask them to pay for beans in advance.

In the western region of Soubre, in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in Abengourou in the east, where rains were well above average, farmers and cooperative members said the weather would help the crop develop well until January.

Impact Of Rainfall

They added that it would take a longer than normal time to get cocoa beans out of plantations and villages as rains have damaged rural roads.

"There are many green pods in the plantations which will gradually ripen until December. This main crop will be long and abundant," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 45.3 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 18.7 mm above the five-year average.

In the west-central region of Daloa, and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were above average last week, farmers said sunny spells in the coming weeks would improve drying conditions and bean quality.

"The rains have been well spaced here and there has been enough sunshine. This will improve the quality of the beans," said Victor Kanga, who farms near Daloa, where 34 mm fell last week, 9.9 mm above the average.

Average temperatures across the West African country ranged from 25.2 to 27.5 degrees Celsius.

