Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce

EuroCommerce considers the European Commission’s recently published Vision for Agriculture and Food strategy as a starting point for shaping the future of the agri-food system in the EU.

The association, which represents the European retail and wholesale sector, has called on the Commission to acknowledge the need for the entire food chain to work together to build a competitive, sustainable, and resilient agri-food system.

Christel Delberghe, director general of EuroCommerce, explained, "[...] The Vision for Agriculture and Food mainly focuses on farming, neglecting the other crucial links in the chain, such as retailers and wholesalers, who play a vital role in delivering high-quality food to consumers and businesses at affordable prices.

"If we want a more competitive EU agri-food chain, we need a full team effort from the entire value chain and the decision-makers."

Single Market

EuroCommerce believes that a strong, united Europe with a robust single market should be a top priority in the current geopolitical environment.

The association highlighted concern over the missed opportunities in the agriculture and food sector in the single market, noting that the Vision misses out on the importance of aligning with consumer expectations and the pushing for healthier and more sustainable diets.

It has called on the commission to facilitate investment, ensure efficiency under stricter controls, and evaluate the impact of country-of-origin labelling on the single market.

The European Commission has indicated that it intends to propose amendments to the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Directive before completing its evaluation.

Expressing disappointment over this intention, Delberghe, stated, “It is disheartening that the Commission is pre-empting the outcome of the ongoing evaluation. We need an evidence-based assessment of existing rules and consideration of all initiatives that can really help farmers, including a well-functioning single market."

With simplification high on the EU agenda, a competitive agri-food chain needs practicable, evidence-based regulation that delivers to farmers and is sensitive to the implications for consumer prices and choice, the EuroCommerce added.

Agri-Food Vision

The European Commission published its Vision for Agriculture and Food roadmap to set the stage for an attractive, competitive, resilient, future-oriented, and fair agri-food system for current and future generations of farmers and agri-food operators.

The Vision outlines four priority areas to create an attractive, competitive, resilient, and future-proof sector that offers fair living and working conditions in rural areas.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said, “Our farmers take centre stage in the EU's food production system. It is thanks to their daily, hard work that all of us have safe and high-quality food.

“Yet, our farmers face the growing challenges of global competition and climate change. That is why today, we are offering a comprehensive strategy that makes farming more attractive, more resilient and more sustainable.”