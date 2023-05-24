Albert Heijn Announces Electric Transport Milestone In Rotterdam

Albert Heijn has announced that home delivery and store supply services in the centre of Rotterdam are now powered by 100% electric energy.

The cities of Utrecht and Amsterdam will follow in the second half of this year, it noted.

The Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer said this follows the example of the centre of The Hague, where since 2022, both the home delivery of groceries and the supply of stores have been 100% electric.

Electric Trucks

Compared to a diesel truck, an electric truck saves 75,000 kg CO2 per year per truck when used in an urban setting. An electric van saves 13,000 kg of CO2 per year compared to a diesel variant.

A large part of the electricity is generated by the more than 10,000 solar panels on the roof of a local distribution centre.

A charging station offers 12 fast-charging facilities, with electric trucks having a range of approximately 200 km after an hour of charging.

Rotterdam City Centre

Albert Heijn said for customers and local residents in Rotterdam city centre, this means quieter and cleaner transport in their environment with the same ease of shopping as before.

By the end of 2024, Albert Heijn plans for all customers and shops in Rotterdam to be delivered emission-free.

'More Sustainable World'

“Making transport more sustainable is an important pillar for us," said Constantijn Ninck Blok, director of logistics and supply chain at Albert Heijn. "With more electric kilometers in our cities, we can deliver quieter and cleaner.

"With this we improve the impact of transport on noise and local CO2 emissions. The steps we are taking now contribute to the ambition to achieve our mission 'making better food accessible together, for everyone' and to contribute to a more sustainable world."

