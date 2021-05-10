ESM Magazine

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers

Published on May 10 2021 10:00 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Albert Heijn / Logistics / Netherlands / Labour Agreement

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has announced that it has negotiated a "good proposal" with the trade unions FNV and CNV on the new collective labour agreement for Albert Heijn logistics.

The new agreement proposes to increase wages by 5.75% and create 30 permanent jobs in the division.

Director of logistics and distribution at Albert Heijn, Marco van Grinsven, said, "I am pleased that we have reached a good proposal together with FNV and CNV. A good collective labour agreement for all our colleagues in logistics is important.

"I would therefore like to thank the directors and our colleagues for the constructive atmosphere in which we sat around the table together. The trade unions are now presenting the proposal to their members; we look forward to their response."

Highlights

The wage increase will take place in two steps: 3% this year and 2.75% next year.

It will include an Early Retirement Scheme (RVU), wherein older employees can stop working no more than three years before their state pension age.

The also proposal offers an extension of the employment guarantee from the Social Framework by one year until the end of December 2024.

Özcan Colak, director of FNV Handel, commented, "We are satisfied with this result. The employees can now decide whether the collective labour agreement will actually be implemented. Our members can vote until 18 May 2021."

In March of this year, truck drivers launched strike action at two Albert Heijn distribution centres in Pijnacker and Zaandam, with the aim of 'shutting down' both facilities for a period of 24 hours in a dispute over working conditions.

© 2021 European Supermarket MagazineArticle by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

