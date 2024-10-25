Alcampo Invests In Robotics And AI For Online Shopping

Spanish supermarket chain Alcampo has invested €19.4 million in a highly automated warehouse equipped with robots and AI to enhance its online shopping service.

The company has unveiled its Customer Fulfillment Centre (CFC) in San Fernando de Henares, Madrid, operated by Ocado and designed to handle up to 280,000 online orders per month.

Robots handle product selection and packaging, while AI ensures accurate and efficient order fulfilment. This automated process eliminates the need for human workers to handle online orders.

Highlights Of The CFC

The system prioritises food safety and traceability measures, such as cleaning containers for fresh products.

The CFC currently employs 30 robotic arms and 1,000 robots to handle approximately 500 orders per day. However, the facility can process up to 4,000 orders daily, and Alcampo aims to further increase its capacity.

The general director of Alcampo in Spain, Américo Ribeiro, commented that the new facility is a sign of the "evolution" and the "constant changes" of the sector and society.

It also represents a commitment by the company to offer an online shopping service "of quality, complete and at the best price".

Sustainable Ecosystem

Alcampo has also partnered with the Auchan Foundation, the Ábrego Association, and the Las Caderecha Valley Producers and Traders Association to establish an edible forest in Rucandio, Burgos.

The project aims to convert a hectare of unused land into a sustainable ecosystem. The forest will feature 1,600 native fruit trees and bushes, including rare and heritage varieties. Sustainable farming practices, like the KeyLine system, will be implemented to improve water management and soil health.

Residents will have the opportunity to participate in environmental education activities and learn about sustainable farming techniques. The project is being funded by a €40,000 grant from the Auchan Foundation.