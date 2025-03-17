Aldi Doubles Warehouse Space In Spain

German discounter Aldi has boosted its logistics capabilities in Spain by doubling its warehouse footprint with the addition of 248,000 square metres of space over the past three years.

This was achieved with the addition of three new logistics centres in Agüimes (Gran Canaria), Sagunto (Valencia), and Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) since 2021, and expanding existing facilities in Dos Hermanas (Seville), Masquefa (Catalonia), and Pinto (Madrid).

Besides bolstering logistics space by 120%, Aldi has also opened 142 new supermarkets since 2021.

Aldi's Pinto warehouse has been expanded by more than 9,000 square metre to support future growth in the eight regions it serves.

This brings the total warehouse size to almost 40,000 square metres.

The retailer is pursuing a BREEAM 'Excellent' rating for the facility, thanks to energy-saving measures, including LED lighting and a Building Management System (BMS) that optimises natural light and uses presence detection to control lighting.

Logistics Centres

By opening new logistics centres in Miranda de Ebro and Sagunto, Aldi has streamlined its operations, cutting transportation routes by 8% and saving over 270,000 kilometres of freight travel by July 2024.

This has helped the discounter in reducing environmental impact and costs as well improving product freshness.

Aldi España seeks to implement cost reduction and improved sustainability measures through optimised processes, digitalisation, and reverse logistics for waste management.

In 2025, Aldi plans to open nearly 40 new stores in Spain, focusing on the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and regions like Andalusia, Madrid, Valencia, and Catalonia, which will account for over half of the expansion.

The company will also open new locations in northern Spain, including the Basque Country, Aragon, Galicia, and Cantabria.