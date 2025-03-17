52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Aldi Doubles Warehouse Space In Spain

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Aldi Doubles Warehouse Space In Spain

German discounter Aldi has boosted its logistics capabilities in Spain by doubling its warehouse footprint with the addition of 248,000 square metres of space over the past three years.

This was achieved with the addition of three new logistics centres in Agüimes (Gran Canaria), Sagunto (Valencia), and Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) since 2021, and expanding existing facilities in Dos Hermanas (Seville), Masquefa (Catalonia), and Pinto (Madrid).

Besides bolstering logistics space by 120%, Aldi has also opened 142 new supermarkets since 2021.

Aldi's Pinto warehouse has been expanded by more than 9,000 square metre to support future growth in the eight regions it serves.

This brings the total warehouse size to almost 40,000 square metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer is pursuing a BREEAM 'Excellent' rating for the facility, thanks to energy-saving measures, including LED lighting and a Building Management System (BMS) that optimises natural light and uses presence detection to control lighting.

Logistics Centres

By opening new logistics centres in Miranda de Ebro and Sagunto, Aldi has streamlined its operations, cutting transportation routes by 8% and saving over 270,000 kilometres of freight travel by July 2024.

This has helped the discounter in reducing environmental impact and costs as well improving product freshness.

Aldi España seeks to implement cost reduction and improved sustainability measures through optimised processes, digitalisation, and reverse logistics for waste management.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Aldi plans to open nearly 40 new stores in Spain, focusing on the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and regions like Andalusia, Madrid, Valencia, and Catalonia, which will account for over half of the expansion.

The company will also open new locations in northern Spain, including the Basque Country, Aragon, Galicia, and Cantabria.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

French PM Says EU Tariff On American Bourbon Probably Mistaken
French PM Says EU Tariff On American Bourbon Probably Mistaken
2
Supply Chain

Louis-Dreyfus Family Sells Russian Agricultural Firm At 'Big Discount': Interfax
Louis-Dreyfus Family Sells Russian Agricultural Firm At 'Big Discount': Interfax
3
Supply Chain

How Many Eggs Can You Send? US Asks Countries To Help Lower Soaring Prices
How Many Eggs Can You Send? US Asks Countries To Help Lower Soaring Prices
4
Supply Chain

Carlsberg Expands Partnership With WaterAid India
Carlsberg Expands Partnership With WaterAid India
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com