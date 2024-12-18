52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Aryzta Invests In Germany’s Eisleben Bake-Off Facility

By Dayeeta Das
Bakery firm Aryzta has invested in two major projects at its Eisleben production site, in Germany – one of its largest bake-off facilities in Europe.

The investment seeks to support Aryzta’s growth strategy and involves the installation of a new, large-scale stone oven, to produce products with a handcrafted feel.

The new stone oven line, weighing 100 tonnes, will feature a state-of-the-art production facility with energy-efficient measures, emphasising the company’s commitment to sustainability.

The new artisanal bread line will be fully operational in the second half of 2025, the company noted.

Product Innovation Centre

Aryzta has also invested in a new-product innovation centre, which will serve as a hub of excellence for product development and innovation.

It will feature state-of-the-art research and development facilities, quality monitoring areas, and pilot machines for all Aryzta bread and baked-goods segments.

The centre will enable the production, testing and evaluation of a wide range of baked-goods innovations in small quantities.

This approach will streamline the production of new products for market testing before scaling up.

Aryzta has already produced the first testing and innovation samples at the centre.

Urs Jordi, Aryzta AG chair and interim CEO, commented, “The new facility in Eisleben and the Aryzta Innovation Centre are important elements of our growth strategy.

“They will not only enable us to meet the growing demand in the German market, but will also give the entire group new inspiration for the development of new, high-quality and differentiated products.”

