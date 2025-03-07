52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Asda Appoints Gavin Chappell As VP Of Food And GM Supply

By Dayeeta Das
UK retailer Asda has named Gavin Chappell as the vice-president of its food and general merchandise supply unit, effective from April 2025.

Chappell, a former Asda executive, joins from Bensons for Beds, where he most recently served as the chief operations officer.

He spent six years with Asda in numerous roles, including vice-president of e-commerce and supply chain.

He will assume responsibility for Asda’s food and general-merchandising supply teams and leverage his experience in operations and supply chain roles.

Chappell will report to David Lepley, who recently returned to Asda in the newly created role of chief supply chain officer.

‘Considerable Experience’

Commenting on the appointment, Lepley said, “We know that the key to delivering legendary service and great value is ensuring customers can get the products they want each and every time they shop at Asda.

“Gavin’s knowledge of the business and considerable experience in logistics and supply chain functions will ensure we can continue meeting the needs of hard-working families.”

Chappell’s appointment is part of Asda’s mission to restore its DNA by focusing on improving value and customer service.

The UK retailer recently launched a major round of price cuts with the ‘Rollback’ promotional campaign.

The campaign involves price cuts on more than 4,000 popular products, both in stores and online, with an average discount of 25%.

Elsewhere, Morrisons has appointed Asda executive Matt McLellan to the newly created role of group data and media director.

McLellan served as vice-president of customer services at Asda, responsible for designing and launching the retailer’s loyalty proposition and developing a wide range of high-profile customer programmes and initiatives.

