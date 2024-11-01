52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Auchan Commences Construction Of Robotised Warehouse In Poland

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Auchan Polska has commenced construction of a robotised distribution centre in Wilcza Góra, near Warsaw.

The new facility, which will support Auchan's e-commerce platforms through the use of Ocado Smart Platform technology, will utilise solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate processes, Auchan Polska noted.

Earlier this year, Auchan unveiled a new, updated e-commerce platform, again utilising Ocado technology, in this case the Ocado Intelligent Platform solution.

'A Real Game-Changer'

"We can safely say that such a technologically advanced distribution centre will be a real game-changer on the Polish market – especially when it comes to innovative solutions that allow for the optimisation of order picking and last mile logistics management," said Piotr Dopierała, supply chain and logistics director at Auchan Retail Polska.

The new distribution centre will occupy 16,000 square metres, with specialised zones for storing fresh and frozen products under precise temperature control, ultimately offering up to 40,000 products, including both food and non-food items.

In addition, environmentally conscious aspects, like BREEAM certification, automatic packaging to reduce plastic use, and optimised delivery routes to lower CO₂ emissions, reflect Auchan's commitment to sustainability, the retailer noted.

'Strategic Direction'

"The development of e-business is one of the strategic directions of our development, which is why we invest in the most innovative technologies in our industry today, focusing on the use of solutions offered as part of the Ocado Intelligent Platform," Dopierała added.

"The preparation and implementation of such a technologically advanced investment requires the selection of partners with particularly high competences and appropriate experience. We can confirm with real satisfaction that we managed to acquire such partners for cooperation."

Construction and installation works will be completed in the second half of 2025 the Polish retailer noted.

