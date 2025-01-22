Barry Callebaut Posts Lower Volumes As Cocoa Prices Soar

Chocolate maker and cocoa processor Barry Callebaut has reported a lower sales volume than expected for its first quarter, hit by customer-retailer pricing negotiations and delayed orders amidst record high cocoa prices.

The Switzerland-based group, which supplies chocolate for Unilever's soon-to-be-spun-off Magnum ice creams and Nestlé's KitKat bars, said its sales volume fell 2.7% to 565,000 tonnes in the quarter that ended on 30 November, compared with analysts' forecast of 568,000 tonnes in a company-provided consensus.

The company said it expected its full-year sales volume to fall by a low single-digit percentage.

It had previously said it expected flat cocoa sales volume for the fiscal year, as the raw material trades in London at around £8,700 ($10,737.54) per metric tonne LCCc1.

It also said it was issuing a bond worth CHF 300 million (€319.3 million) to address the high costs and ensured liquidity.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Sustainable Profitable Growth'

Peter Feld, CEO of Barry Callebaut Group stated, "Our fiscal year started with cocoa bean prices reaching new highs, creating further market pressure. While we focus on short-term operational priorities in the current environment, the significant opportunity to unlock sustainable profitable growth and value creation is evident."

Feld added, "This underscores the rationale for our BC Next Level strategic investment programme which future-proofs Barry Callebaut. As part of BC Next Level, we completed all social plans in Belgium, the largest part of our restructuring. Over the past few months, we secured additional liquidity through the recent bond issuances.

"As the market leader, we are pursuing strategic actions to adapt to the higher industry capital base and play a crucial role in sourcing sustainable beans for our customers. We continue to see significant growth potential in the attractive chocolate category."

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.