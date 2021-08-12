Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain

Published on Aug 12 2021 1:45 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Sustainability / coconut / Barry Callebaut Group / Forever Chocolate

Barry Callebaut has launched a scorecard to define and develop sustainable practices in coconut production in association with Nestlé and Proforest.

The scorecard and sustainable origins assessment will allow the company to assess sustainability risks at the sourcing locations/origin countries of its coconut supply chain and set clear improvement targets and track performance over time.

It will also help enhance traceability by mapping out supply chain actors and introducing a tangible incentive for suppliers and coconut origins to improve.

By 2022, Barry Callebaut intends to roll out the assessment with all of Barry Callebaut’s coconut oil suppliers, in addition to its annual traceability assessment.

Madeleine Eilert, sustainable sourcing lead for coconut at Nestlé, said, “The supplier scorecard and origins assessment we are developing together with Barry Callebaut will enable us to fully understand current and future challenges in sourcing this raw material and to address gaps in sustainable coconut production.

“This set of tools will also be beneficial in creating an alignment among companies and defining a common framework to drive changes in the industry.”

Coconut Charter

The initiative follows the launch of the coconut charter by the chocolate maker in September of last year.

Barry Callebaut aims to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025.

As part of its Forever Chocolate plan, the company has pledged to ensure all ingredients used in chocolate production are sustainably sourced.

Sustainability challenges that face coconuts include ageing trees, natural disasters, complex value chains and producers lacking in market, finance and technical know-how.

This has resulted in low quality produce, low income for producers and little incentive to improve practices across the board, despite a growing market, the company added.

Oliver von Hagen, director of sustainability, global ingredients at Barry Callebaut Group, said, “The sustainable coconut charter is a first of its kind voluntary framework for companies in the coconut industry.

“It represents a collective commitment and a harmonised approach to making a difference to the planet, people and business.”