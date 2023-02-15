Brasmar Group Acquires Holmes Seafood

Portuguese seafood company Brasmar Group has acquired Holmes Seafood, a UK-based company specialising in the production and sale of frozen seafood products for the wholesale trade.

With a turnover of around €40 million, Holmes Seafood is a major importer and distributor of branded frozen seafood in the UK

The acquisition of Holmes Seafood, will allow Brasmar to increase the marketing of its products to UK consumers, the group said.

Following the completion of the deal, Holmes Seafood will maintain its current management team, as well as all current jobs.

Brasmar On The Acquisition Hunt

Over the past number of years, Brasmar has been intensifying its internationalisation process through a set of acquisitions and by opening branches.

Last year, it acquired a majority stake in the French company Sedisal, which specialises in the distribution of chilled seafood products.

Elsewhere, in 2019, Brasmar acquired two Spanish companies – Foncasal, a specialist in chilled cooked octopus, ready for consumption, and La Balinesa, which is dedicated to chilled products.

Owned by VigentGroup and MCH, Brasmar is present in over 40 countries and achieved a consolidated turnover of around €272 million in 2022 – targeting €350 million for 2023.

The Portuguese company has production units in Portugal, Spain and Norway.

