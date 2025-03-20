Brazil Cocoa Sector Faces More Challenges In 2025, Industry Leader Says

Brazil's cocoa industry will likely face another challenging year in 2025 after output fell in 2024, Anna Paula Losi, the executive president of the Brazilian Association of Cocoa Processing Industries said.

Cocoa production in the South American country fell to 179,000 metric tonnes in 2024, from 220,000 tonnes in the previous year, which Losi said was far below Brazil's cocoa grinding needs.

"It was a challenging year and 2025 will probably continue to be a challenging year," Losi told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Cocoa Foundation's partnership meeting in Brazil's Sao Paulo.

The challenges will come as producers struggle to increase offer to meet demand, Losi said, saying output increases will take longer to achieve than productivity gains.

"Supply is something that takes longer to increase," Losi said. "If you can improve productivity, you will get faster gains. But new areas, the renewal of areas, which is something needed in both Africa and Brazil, is something that takes time."

Ivory Coast Output

Losi's comments come amid an expected 40% drop in top cocoa producer Ivory Coast's mid-crop output due to an unusually long dry season and limited, patchy rainfall.

Brazil's mission is to increase cocoa-crop output through a mix of improving productivity in existing areas and moving into regions that were not traditionally seen as potential cocoa growers, Losi said.

Brazil's average cocoa production is 350 kilograms per hectare, which leaves the country as a net importer. Doubling the output to 700 kilograms per hectare, a figure Losi labeled as still low, would meet domestic demand, she added.

"If we could double average productivity, we would be able to surpass national demand, which is approximately 300,000 tonnes, and return to being an export player, to have a relevant export volume," Losi said.