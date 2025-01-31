Britain Implements Delayed Third Phase Of Post-Brexit Border Rules

The delayed third phase of Britain's post-Brexit border regime for imports from the European Union commences on Friday (31 January) – four years after Britain left the bloc's single market and nine years after it voted to leave the EU.

After Brexit, such was the scale of Britain's task to untangle supply chains and erect customs borders, that it only started imposing new rules last year.

The first phase of Britain's new border model requiring additional certification for some goods came into force at the end of January last year.

A second phase followed at the end of April, introducing physical checks at ports for products such as meat, fish, cheese, eggs, dairy products and some cut flowers. New charges were also introduced.

Third Phase

From Friday, a third phase, delayed from 31 October last year, will kick off, with businesses moving goods from the EU to Britain required to comply with new UK safety and security declaration requirements – detailed information about the products being shipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain's HM Revenue and Customs said mandatory collection of the data would enable 'more intelligent risking of goods', with legitimate goods less likely to be held up at the border.

It said this would mean less disruption to businesses whilst preventing illegal and dangerous goods entering the UK.

But it warned businesses that declarations must be submitted before goods arrived at the UK border to avoid them being held up for unnecessary checks and possible penalties.

Disproportionately Burdensome

While Britain's major retailers and large EU exporting businesses have the resources to handle the demands of the new border regime, smaller retailers and wholesalers have complained it is disproportionately burdensome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans to extend physical checks to fruit and vegetables have been delayed several times and in September last year were pushed out again to 1 July this year.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Sunday, she was "happy to look at" an idea, put forward last week by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, that Britain could join a pan-European customs scheme.

The scheme is not the same as the EU's full customs union, which the Labour government has said it will not rejoin.