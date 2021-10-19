ESM Magazine

Buyer's Brief – More Fright Than Freight

Published on Oct 19 2021 12:58 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Trending Posts / Shipping / Freight / Cargo / Buyers Brief / Paywall

Limited capacity in both air and sea freight is leading to increased shipping costs, not to mention delays. Should consumers do their Christmas shopping early? Nick Peksa reports. This article first appeared in ESM's September/October 2021 edition.

Since mid-April, the UK has been experiencing a transportation crisis, primarily driven by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. Supermarkets and food manufacturers alike are bracing themselves for a prolonged period of disruptions and potential stock-outs.

Logistics UK, which represents freight owners, including retailers, has estimated a shortage of 90,000 HGV drivers. This number also includes the 25,000 or so drivers from the EU that have returned home since the UK formally left the bloc.

HGV driving test backlogs are exacerbating the problem, with an estimated 45,000 drivers waiting to obtain their licenses. With this in mind, UK retailers have started to offer substantial signing-on bonuses to recruit new drivers.

Future Focus, Adaptability, Customer Centricity And Purpose Key For Long-Term Success, Study Finds

Greek Retailers, Suppliers Anticipating A Small Increase In Sales In H2 2021

K Group Achieves Energy Efficiency Targets Ahead Of Schedule

Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said

Russian Wheat Export Prices Stabilise After 13 Weeks Of Growth: IKAR Tue, 19 Oct 2021

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Italy's Nutkao Acquires Antichi Sapori dell’Etna Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers Mon, 18 Oct 2021

