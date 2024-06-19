Buying Group Euromadi Posts Double-Digit Sales Growth In Spain In FY 2023

Buying group Euromadi generated sales of €30 billion in Spain in its financial year 2023, registering an increase of 14% compared to 2022.

Euromadi closed the financial year with 128 associates, adding up to a network of around 14,283 outlets in the country, comprising food, perfumery, and cash-and-carry formats.

Data from NielsenIQ showed that the purchasing group improved its share in the mass consumption segment to 17.2% in this period.

Total international sales for the year, through the European Marketing Distribution (EMD), amounted to €236 billion.

Euromadi is a founding member of EMD, which has a market share of 14% in Europe and is associated with more than 57,000 outlets.

José Mª Rodríguez, president of the Euromadi Group, stated, "Following the fundamental pillars defined in the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, which focus on improving operational efficiency, thoroughly understanding consumer needs, and promoting sustainability, we have successfully overcome the challenges of the past year. During 2023, our work has been instrumental in bringing value and competitiveness to our partners.[...]"

Rodríguez added, "We are facing a new financial year, aware that the future poses daily challenges and only the ability to innovate, adapt to the environment and the consumer, will allow us to provide more profitability to our members, be their best partner and meet the needs of their customers."

New Strategic Plan

Euromadi Group will focus on its new Strategic Plan 2024-2028 to continue working on reducing costs and improving the competitiveness of the associates, with a special focus on its own brands, logistics, and value-added services.

The purchasing group will focus on commercial intelligence to gain a better understanding of consumers and offer an efficient assortment to its associates. It will rely on digitalisation and will conduct an annual study and analysis at stores.

It has entered into a strategic partnership with the technology company, In The Memory, to accelerate its digital transition.

This partnership will allow the group's stores to facilitate the use of their various data sources and provide their employees and industrial partners with a decision-making tool covering all aspects of category management.

Euromadi Group added that it has also developed a digital hub to support its partners in the process of modernising their businesses.

The group will also focus on its own brand products, prioritising health, and environmental preservation as part of its pledge to reduce its carbon footprint by 25% in all manufacturing processes of its own-brand products by 2030.