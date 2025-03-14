Carlsberg Expands Partnership With WaterAid India

Carlsberg has expanded its collaboration with WaterAid India to support water conservation projects in communities surrounding its breweries in Kolkata, Aurangabad, and Hyderabad.

In 2023, Carlsberg Group and WaterAid forged a global partnership to enhance access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

The latest expansion builds on the success of their previous water-replenishment initiative in the Nanjangud Block of Mysuru.

The ongoing project in Mysuru has already positively impacted over 34,000 individuals and is projected to replenish 85,000 cubic metres of water annually upon completion.

The partners will now extend water conservation projects to 30 villages, known as Gram Panchayats, across West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra, benefiting around 51,000 individuals.

This initiative involves community participation, focusing on groundwater recharge, improved water-use efficiency, and sustainable water management practices, Carlsberg noted.

The brewer hopes to conserve over 320,000 cubic metres of water annually through this initiative.

Water Conservation

Carlsberg has pledged to replenish an equal amount of water its breweries consume through off-site projects with local communities and ecosystems.

The programme includes tangible conservation measures, awareness campaigns, training sessions, and stakeholder engagement initiatives.

Nilesh Patel, managing director of Carlsberg India, stated, “Our collaboration with WaterAid fosters a resilient future by promoting community-led water conservation efforts.

“Staying true to our philosophy of brewing for a better tomorrow, we are dedicated to building a lasting and sustainable future for the communities around our breweries.”

The three-year plan also seeks to address issues that affect groundwater recharge rates, such as excessive groundwater extraction for agriculture and climate change-related disruptions in rainfall patterns.

VK Madhavan, chief executive of WaterAid India, added, “Our partnership with Carlsberg India strengthens our shared commitment to ensuring a reliable supply of drinking water, particularly in water-stressed regions.

“WaterAid India’s holistic and participatory approach—centered on community-driven conservation, groundwater recharge, greywater management, and efficient water use—will contribute to a more resilient and water-secure future.”