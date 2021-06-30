Carrefour Launches Support Programme For French Farmers

Published on Jun 30 2021 1:29 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Carrefour / Frost / French Agriculture

Carrefour has launched a support programme for French farmers after a historic frost episode in April affected production this year.

The retailer is reaffirming its support for producers by launching the 'Cost price for resistant fruits' operation in stores.

This episode of spring frost affected up to 70% of the harvests in certain sectors, particularly arboricultural productions.

Some farmers have lost a large volume of produce, pushing up the price of fruits that have withstood the ecological disaster.

Carrefour Support Programme

To help producers sell volumes, Carrefour is offering a selection of fruits at cost price from 29 June to 19 September, including apricots, nectarines, peaches, and plums, all of which are produced in France.

At the peak of the frost crisis, Carrefour had already given priority in the stalls to affected products and reduced the time of payment to support its producer partners.

The objective of this new operation is to highlight French production in stores and to make consumers aware of the situation of farmers.

Spring Frost In France

Growers group CGB has described the recent episode as the 'worst frost-related losses for the sector ever recorded.'

Temperatures fell well below zero for several nights in a row across the country, which is the EU's biggest grain producer.

The extreme weather condition caused major damage to vineyards, orchards, sugar beet, and farms leading to record frost-related losses.

The French government pledged €1 billion financial aid for farmers who were worst affected by the unseasonable frosts and cold weather.

Growers who suffered the most significant losses were eligible to an 'agricultural disaster' scheme, under which they were granted compensation equivalent to up to 40% of lost crops.

