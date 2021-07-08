Carrefour Partners With French Almond Co-Operative

Published on Jul 8 2021 7:29 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Carrefour / almonds / Organic Farming / La Melba cooperative

Carrefour has entered into a partnership with the La Melba cooperative, which is comprised of almond producers in the Pyrénées Orientales region.

The French retailer will support the producers to switch to organic farming.

Organic French Almond

More than 40,000 tonnes of almonds are consumed in France each year, of which 98% are imported.

This new partnership will allow the chain to offer an alternative from France in its stores.

Carrefour concretely supports the creation and development of a French organic almond sector, with a commitment to prices and volumes for a minimum of three years, the retailer said.

The move will bring both security and visibility to the five producers of the cooperative who have partnered with the retailer.

Organic Farming

During the conversion period, the almond trees are cultivated, following organic farming methods.

This phase, lasting three years, is essential because it allows the soil to regenerate and restore the biodiversity of the farm.

However, it is an economically difficult step for farmers who cannot, during this period, promote their crops under the 'organic' label, while the change in farming practices comes for a price.

The number of hectares of organically grown almonds is expected to quintuple within three years, from three hectares in 2020 to 17 hectares in 2024.

The almonds in conversion are already available in 14 stores in the South-East of France, and the first certified organic almonds will arrive in the coming months.

